PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.40% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

PMT stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

