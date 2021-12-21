Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Pentair worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $147,383,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:PNR opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

