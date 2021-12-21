PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches One Day Volume of $59.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.53 million and $59.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00151201 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

