Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.54 and its 200 day moving average is $358.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

