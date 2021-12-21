Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,366,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $171.73.

