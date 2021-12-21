Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

