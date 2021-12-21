Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,703 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $373,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

NSC opened at $281.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.57.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

