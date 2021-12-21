Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31.

