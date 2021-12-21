Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

