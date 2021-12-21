Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

