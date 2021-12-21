Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 568,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,692,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,751,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

