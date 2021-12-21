Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $15.21 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $108.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.