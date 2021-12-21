Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

