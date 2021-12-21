Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $181.11 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.61.

