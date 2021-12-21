Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 352,519 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

