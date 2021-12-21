Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

