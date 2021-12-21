Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.