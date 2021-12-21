Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,218 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

