Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $857,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $805.90.

Tesla stock opened at $899.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,032.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.74. The company has a market cap of $903.78 billion, a PE ratio of 291.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

