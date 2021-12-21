Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 301,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

