Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.11 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

