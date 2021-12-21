Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $145.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.95 million and the lowest is $145.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $118.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $466.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.52 million to $466.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $597.12 million, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $598.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $14,380,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

