Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Shares Down 1.1%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

