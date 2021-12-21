Permission Coin Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and $270,364.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00050938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.53 or 0.08205554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.53 or 1.00022060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,416,362,319 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

