Pete Thompson Sells 1,400 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40.

EBAY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. 8,908,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in eBay by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

