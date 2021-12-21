Peter Butterfield Sells 2,300 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00.

FLYW traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. 1,755,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,784. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,596,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

