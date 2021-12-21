Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 15,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $905,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,150,650.00.

ZI stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.51, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

