Peter James Goudie Sells 84,690 Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Peter James Goudie sold 84,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$358,238.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,174 shares in the company, valued at C$2,141,116.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Karora Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

