Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.