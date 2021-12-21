Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.89 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $235.79 million and $3.89 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.93 or 0.98151887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $774.39 or 0.01564296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003740 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

