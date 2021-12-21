Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.