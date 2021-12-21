Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Tops $1.21 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $299.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,273.78 or 0.98562170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00274555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00394590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00143375 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008903 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,423,887 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

