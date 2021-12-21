PhoenixDAO Price Down 12.2% This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $195,192.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00200777 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

