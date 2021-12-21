Phore (PHR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,279.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,279.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005434 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.00404735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,742,082 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

