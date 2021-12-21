Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $670,786.92 and approximately $31,232.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000089 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

