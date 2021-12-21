Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $228,852.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

