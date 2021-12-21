Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Tops $652,206.15

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $652,206.15 and $2,810.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,625,599 coins and its circulating supply is 433,365,163 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

