PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $3,912.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,975.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.29 or 0.00894907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00254653 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003601 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

