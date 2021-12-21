Pizza Hits 1-Day Volume of $142,614.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Pizza has a total market cap of $727,876.40 and $142,614.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00149090 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.73 or 0.00548695 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

