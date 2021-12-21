Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 151,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,937,412 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.48.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 49.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Plains GP by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

