Plasma Finance (PPAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $733,494.00

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $733,494.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.36 or 0.08215076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.54 or 1.00023870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

