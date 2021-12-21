PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $28.56

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $29.91. PLBY Group shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 10,866 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 416,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,986,937 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

