Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Plug Power worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 38.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of PLUG opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

