PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.24

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $8.16. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 172,842 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $234.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 4.49.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

