POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.17

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the dollar. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
