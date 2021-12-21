PolkaDomain (NAME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $762.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.40 or 0.08171761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.77 or 1.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00072328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002650 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

