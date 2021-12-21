Polkadot Price Down 0.6% This Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $24.96 or 0.00051385 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $24.65 billion and $920.86 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.60 or 0.08174885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,582.22 or 0.99998613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00072090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.54 or 0.01083800 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

