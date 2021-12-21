PolkaWar Price Down 13.1% This Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $757,895.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.90 or 0.08167107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,980.64 or 1.00009918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00072265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.