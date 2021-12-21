Polker (PKR) Market Cap Hits $7.24 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Polker has a market cap of $7.24 million and $1.04 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.75 or 0.08176395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.66 or 1.00045388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00072472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

