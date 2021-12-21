Polly A. Murphy Purchases 12,000 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AVIR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $94.17.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
