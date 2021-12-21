Polly A. Murphy Purchases 12,000 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVIR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

